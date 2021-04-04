BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $82.37 million and $35,972.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.00678932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027535 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

