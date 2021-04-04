Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.09 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $571.13.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

