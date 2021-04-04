Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

