Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

