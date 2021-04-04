Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.39. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $153.50 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,377,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

