MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of MetLife worth $240,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

