Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $20,971,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

