Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $87,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.