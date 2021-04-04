Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 267,601 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,959,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.78% of First Horizon worth $267,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

