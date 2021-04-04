Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 56.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSP opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

