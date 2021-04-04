Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

WWW stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.