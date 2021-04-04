Virtu Financial LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,065. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.80 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

