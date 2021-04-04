Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKC. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.