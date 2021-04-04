Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.