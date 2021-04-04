Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $75,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,404,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,541,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,372 shares of company stock worth $122,565,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

