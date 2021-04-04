Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

