Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Frontline worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

