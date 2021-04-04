Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $82.08 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.