Retirement Group LLC Invests $27,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

