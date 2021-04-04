Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Appian were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $137.27 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

