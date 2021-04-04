Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 700 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

