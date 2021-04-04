Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.