Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $485.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

