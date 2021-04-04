Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

