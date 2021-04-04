EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

