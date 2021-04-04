Symmetry Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

