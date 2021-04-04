Sport and Leisure (SNL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $375,807.00

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $76.02 million and $375,807.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

