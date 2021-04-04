CVCoin Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $160,861.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

