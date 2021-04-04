Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $333.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.95.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

