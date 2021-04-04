Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 74,447 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.