Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 297,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

