Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Separately, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,119,000.

OTCMKTS SMMCU opened at $19.69 on Friday. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

