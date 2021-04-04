Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

NYSE:CB opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $147.69. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

