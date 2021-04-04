3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in 3M by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 475,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.40. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

