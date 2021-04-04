IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Trex by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Trex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

