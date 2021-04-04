TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,794 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 281,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA opened at $14.95 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

