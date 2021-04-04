Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

