Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

