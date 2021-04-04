Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 368,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $123.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.