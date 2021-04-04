Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 51.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $190.39 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $191.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

