United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.