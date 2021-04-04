Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

