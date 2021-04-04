DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. DragonVein has a market cap of $69.64 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.25 or 0.00963696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.10 or 0.00389948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

