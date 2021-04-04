Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $76.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $2,718.88 or 0.04668485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $76.13 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.00443549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.