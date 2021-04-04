Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

SGEN stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

