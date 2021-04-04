Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,510.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,551.50 ($20.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

