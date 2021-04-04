Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $56.28

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

