Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $334.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

