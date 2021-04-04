Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $5.23 Million in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 347,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.49% of Mission Produce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

