BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BCTG Acquisition were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $10.98 on Friday. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

